On May 16, 1857, under the headline ‘A Narrow Escape’, the Cornish Times reported that ‘On Monday last an apprentice of builder Mr James Godfrey, called Joseph James, while working on a new building for Mr J Philp at Great Place, Liskeard, missed his footing and fell through the joists of the third storey down to the second, when he was providentially prevented from falling further by a man who happened to be working there at the time; if it had not been for this circumstance, the boy’s life must have been greatly endangered.’