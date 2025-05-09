LISKEARD marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day with a heartfelt and vibrant series of events, bringing the whole community together in remembrance and celebration.

From early morning to late evening, the town pulled out all the stops to mark the occasion.

Wartime songs and dancing helped to add to the celebrations in Liskeard. (Picture: Terry Whitty)

The day began with the raising of the VE80 flag at the Public Hall, followed by a proclamation from the Town Crier and the sounding of the air raid siren by Mayor Christina Whitty and Brian Olding.

Liskeard Town Mayor Christina Whitty and Brian Olding sound the air raid siren. (Picture: Terry Whitty)

At the town museum, a special exhibition was launched featuring wartime stories and artefacts, while crowds gathered for a wonderful street party, which included a special wartime sing-a-long.

Youngsters from the town showed their respects with 1st Liskeard Rainbows hosting their own VE80 party, before there was a beacon-lighting ceremony at St Martin’s Church as a tribute to the fallen.

Youngsters from the 1st Liskeard Rainbows got in on the celebrations with their own tea party. (Picture: Terry Whitty)

Events concluded with a wreath-laying at Castle Park War Memorial by the town’s Royal British Legion branch on Sunday.

The street party in Liskeard saw locals and visitors come together to enjoy a picnic. (Picture: Chris Sutton) ( )
A tribute was paid at St Martin's Church to remember the fallen attended by Revd Mark Wade, Kerry Cassidy, Christina Whitty, Jane Pascoe and David Braithwaite (Terry Whitty)