LISKEARD marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day with a heartfelt and vibrant series of events, bringing the whole community together in remembrance and celebration.
From early morning to late evening, the town pulled out all the stops to mark the occasion.
The day began with the raising of the VE80 flag at the Public Hall, followed by a proclamation from the Town Crier and the sounding of the air raid siren by Mayor Christina Whitty and Brian Olding.
At the town museum, a special exhibition was launched featuring wartime stories and artefacts, while crowds gathered for a wonderful street party, which included a special wartime sing-a-long.
Youngsters from the town showed their respects with 1st Liskeard Rainbows hosting their own VE80 party, before there was a beacon-lighting ceremony at St Martin’s Church as a tribute to the fallen.
Events concluded with a wreath-laying at Castle Park War Memorial by the town’s Royal British Legion branch on Sunday.