VETERANS from the Battling On group joined together to help commemorate VE Day 80 with the people of Landrake.
They joined together with local residents for an afternoon of fun, food and festivities in the village hall, as well as a period of remembrance.
Part of the proceedings included the Saltash Air Cadets marching through the village.
There were also moments to reflect on WWII, where nearly 5,000 Cornishmen lost their lives, including two young lads from Landrake, Charles Barrett and Raymond James.
Meanwhile, Battling On are continuing to push their Fresh Start project – and will be doing a number of free drop-in sessions this month in Saltash, Liskeard and Torpoint.
The Fresh Start project supports partners and spouses of the Armed Forces Community, helping to find employment, navigate benefits and engage with their communities.
Any spouse/partner in search of support is encourage to contact representatives from Battling On, who offer face-to-face, bespoke support across South East Cornwall and Plymouth.
For more information or to get involved email [email protected] – 01579 384 798 or [email protected] – 07470 586 956.