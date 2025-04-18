Separately, on Wednesday, I visited a relatively new estate in a village in the middle of the constituency to look at – amongst other things – broken drains! The drain covers aren’t made to withstand cars driving over them yet they’re used in parking bays. The gulley doesn’t drain off and is blocked with weeds and rubbish so it doesn’t do anything, except trip people up. And yet neither the builder, freehold owner, housing provider or council have accepted responsibility.