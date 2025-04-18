I've been talking to lots of constituents recently, many of whom wanted to speak about the Assisted Dying bill, currently being considered by parliament. The report stage begins on May 16 – the penultimate stop before its journey over to the House of Lords, and I know it’s one that many of you are watching closely.
Once the Lord's process is complete, it returns to the Commons where we examine any changes they’ve made. This “ping-pong” stage, where the Bill moves back and forth between the Houses until both agree, may sound like red tape – but it’s a vital part of how we make law. It ensures every word of a Bill is scrutinised by both Houses and across the political spectrum. It’s what democracy looks like – sometimes slow, but always thoughtful.
I want to thank everyone who has taken the time to talk with me or to write to me about this topic. It remains a deeply emotive issue. Most of the correspondence I’ve received from South East Cornwall has been in support of what the Bill seeks to do – giving people greater agency and dignity at the end of life.
As your MP, I’ll raise concerns about where the Bill can be improved and highlight that a majority of you feel this would provide reassurance about the options and control over a hugely important issue. Of course, I also bring my own experiences. I’ve been there every step of the way as someone I love died from cancer. I’ve seen bravery and courage in the face of unbearable suffering day in and day out for years. I’ve seen the brilliance and dedication of our NHS staff, and I’ve also seen the toll that a lack of access to appropriate end-of-life care can take – on both the individual and their family. Those memories sit heavily with me, and they shape how I continue to work on this issue.
If you want your views or personal story represented in parliament during the debate, please do write to me. If I am called to speak during the debate stages, I would be honoured to carry your voice into the chamber.
On a related note, access to strong local services is something I hear about every week – not just healthcare but also our post offices, banking hubs, and public transport. Post offices are a lifeline in places where bank branches have closed, and buses run infrequently. They offer more than just postage – they’re a gateway to vital services, especially for those who are older, disabled, or living in more remote areas.
That’s why I’m asking you to take a moment to complete my short survey on access to local postal services. When the government opens its consultation into the future of post offices, I want South East Cornwall’s voice to be loud and clear. You can find the survey link here: forms.gle/YKFDjhpeeUxNXgUu6, or on my Facebook page.
If you would like my help with an issue or would like to raise something with me, email [email protected]