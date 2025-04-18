As your MP, I’ll raise concerns about where the Bill can be improved and highlight that a majority of you feel this would provide reassurance about the options and control over a hugely important issue. Of course, I also bring my own experiences. I’ve been there every step of the way as someone I love died from cancer. I’ve seen bravery and courage in the face of unbearable suffering day in and day out for years. I’ve seen the brilliance and dedication of our NHS staff, and I’ve also seen the toll that a lack of access to appropriate end-of-life care can take – on both the individual and their family. Those memories sit heavily with me, and they shape how I continue to work on this issue.