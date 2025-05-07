THE Paradhis Festival, the ultimate destination for exploring the intersection of music and well-being in Cornwall, returns to Boconnoc from July 4 to 6.
Paradhis, Cornish for paradise, is a unique blend of mindfulness, meditation, yoga, nature and more, complemented by an eclectic mix of music to create an ethereal, transformative experience.
The vision for the festival is to create a magical space where attendees can immerse themselves in the world of music and well-being, surrounded by beautiful natural scenery and like-minded individuals. Paradhis is a sanctuary of peace and tranquillity.
The festival is designed to cater to all, regardless of age, background, or beliefs. The program includes a diverse range of well-being activities such as sound healing, forest bathing, breathwork, and yoga. Expert practitioners who will be on hand to offer one-on-one sessions and workshops.
In addition to the well-being activities, the festival showcases a lineup of exciting and inspirational musicians from around the world. The carefully curated lineup features a mix of internationally renowned artists and emerging talent, including indie, folk, electronic, and world music.
Paradhis promises to be more than just a festival; it is an experience that will leave an indelible mark on your soul and is committed to creating a mindful, welcoming environment for all.
Last year’s Paradhis Festival welcomed more than 2,000 guests to the historic grounds of Boconnoc Estate.
Festival organisers Ian Whittaker and Ben Hall said on the inaugural event: “We wanted to create an experience that brought about a deep sense of community whilst immersing people in nature and exposing them to a wholesome programme of events.
“This is just the beginning of an exciting journey where we will continue to connect people with themselves, each other, and the landscape to spread positivity and love.