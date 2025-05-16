STRICTLY fan favourites Aljaž and Janette promised ‘A Night to Remember’ for their biggest UK tour to date and they certainly did not disappoint at their Hall for Cornwall show on Thursday, May 15.
The husband-and-wife professional dancers dazzled the audience with a blend of captivating routines to an eclectic mix of music from the "great American songbook" to modern day classics.
Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara were backed by a host of singers, dancers, and their own live big band led by boogie woogie star Tom Seal, showcasing a performance full of jaw-dropping choreography, off-the-scale energy and plenty of laughter.
The host of dancers alongside Aljaž and Janette, which included Kiera Brunton, Natasha Mould, Tonyé Scott-Obené and Nick Godfrey, lit up the dancefloor.
You could see they were feeding off the energy from dancing in front of a live band.
I heard one lady in the audience say after the show “I wish I had their energy”
As Ajajz explained the performers were “top of the top” such as pianist and vocalist Tom Seals who has performed worldwide, alongside band members such as saxophone player Chris ‘Beebe’ Aldridge who has toured with the likes of BB King, which made for an outstanding production.
It would be amiss not to mention singer Jill Marie Cooper who connected with the audience on a profound level with her undeniable talent.
The audience, many of which dressed in a Strictly fashion in sparkly tops for the occasion, were all in for the performance. They joined in singing along, clapping and dancing, which was encouraged and helped to create a positive energy in the room.
As Aljaž succinctly put it the show helps “feed the soul” and enables people to escape reality for two hours.
Aljaž & Janette ‘A Night to Remember’ made for a memorable night for the audience.