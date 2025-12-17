SINGER, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, Angeline Morrison, will be performing at Calstock Arts on Friday, April 10.
Angeline is one of the freshest voices in English folk music today, celebrated for her soulful, resonant voice, evocative songwriting, and deeply affecting performances.
Her artistry has earned standing ovations on stages large and small, with Mojo ranking her number five among key voices of 2023.
Angeline’s music explores ordinary lives with reverence and curiosity. Accompanying herself on autoharp, dulcimer, and mbira, or singing unaccompanied, she delivers performances that linger long in memory.
Elements of soul music, literature, 60s beat pop sounds, folklore, myth and the supernatural infuse her work.
The Birmingham born-musician has lived in Cornwall for many years, where she is an active figure in the local music scene.
Her groundbreaking album The Sorrow Songs: Folk Songs of Black British Experience spent 15 weeks in the Top 40 Official Folk Albums Chart and is described by Angeline as a re-storying and a gift to forgotten Black ancestors and today’s folk community.
In recent years, Angeline has performed at major festivals, including Glastonbury, Sidmouth and End of the Road, and made her TV debut on Later With Jools Holland during Black History Month 2022, singing Unknown African Boy. She is also sought after for radio appearances on BBC Radio 2, 3, 4 and 6 Music.
Angeline’s diverse influences span folk, soul and other genres, having performed in projects like The Mighty Sceptres and Rowan: Morrison. Currently, she records and tours with her band and collaborators.
Her forthcoming album, Luminous Dark, explores themes of alchemy, magic, and decolonisation, embracing the transformative power of the union between darkness and light.
Doors open at 7pm with the performance starting at 8pm.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/10-april-angeline-morrison/
