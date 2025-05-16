Smartphones and technology are increasingly part of our daily lives. Whether it’s video-calling a loved one from the beach, running a business from your kitchen table, or checking when the next bus is due, these tools are now everyday essentials. But they also come with significant risks to our mental health and to the safeguarding of our children. So, while I will fight to ensure South East Cornwall is not left behind, I am also working to ensure the right regulations are in place.