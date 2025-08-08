TWO episodes of a long-running BBC radio show are to be recorded in Cornwall this month.
The recordings will take place at the Eden Project, near St Austell, on Tuesday, August 26, and will be for Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time.
A panel of horticultural experts, including Anne Swithinbank, Frances Tophill and Chris Beardshaw, with Kathy Clugston in the chair, will be answering questions put to them by a live audience in the Mediterranean Biome.
Gardeners’ Question Time, attracting around two million listeners a week, is recorded in different locations across the country and previously visited the Eden Project around a decade ago.
The show has recorded at the top of Mount Snowdon and at Buckingham Palace, and the panel has also answered questions from inside Number 10 Downing Street. Since it started in 1947, the programme has answered well over 30,000 questions.
Tickets for the upcoming recordings cost £4.50 and are limited to 150 spaces.
Peter Jones, director of horticulture at the attraction, said: “It’s a huge honour to be able to host such an iconic gardening programme for a second time. I’m naturally a huge fan of the show and can’t wait to hear what questions our audience puts to the expert panel.”
On August 25, the panel will be joined by special guests from the Eden Project team who will share some of the attraction’s plant stories and reflect on a quarter of a century as an educational charity on a mission to connect people with the natural world and inspire positive action.
The recordings will take place between 6.15pm and 8.15 pm, with doors opening for ticket holders at 5.15pm.
The two episodes to be recorded at the Eden Project will go on to air on Friday, September 5, and Friday, September 26.
To purchase tickets, visit www.edenproject.com
