THE project to create a pump track for St Austell has been progressing well.
St Austell Town Council which is providing the track at the Meadows open space near Bishop Bronescombe School at Boscoppa said in an online post that the scheme has been moving forward smoothly thanks to favourable weather.
Such tracks can be enjoyed by users, mostly youngsters, on skates, skateboards, scooters, balance bikes and BMX bikes.
The council said: “The construction of the Meadows Pump Track is progressing well with our contractor making steady headway.
“Once finished it will offer riders of all ages a fun, safe and high-quality space to enjoy.”
Meanwhile, a new pump track has been created off Trezaise Road in Roche by Roche Parish Council.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.