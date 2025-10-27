THE Labour MP for South East Cornwall, Anna Gelderd, is looking at how small and medium-sized businesses in the district can be further supported.
The MP met with Cornish Orchards at Duloe to follow up on her vision for building a strong, year-round economy that works for local people.
The politician discussed issues affecting food and drink production and sustainable tourism during her visit.
The MP last visited Cornish Orchards alongside Chancellor Rachel Reeves in the summer. On that occasion, she made her case for building an economy that is as strong in January as it is in July.
Ms Gelderd is also calling for South East Cornwall to receive a fair share of infrastructure funding. She said that 23 per cent of Babcock workers associated with Devonport Dockyard, where the government is investing substantial sums, live in South East Cornwall and rely on infrastructure in the county to get to work each day.
She said that local businesses have long struggled to get their goods over the Tamar because roads are not up to scratch and that the district must receive its fair share from new investment to address this.
At Cornish Orchards, the MP learned more about the apple pressing process and made it clear that the sector needs to be supported so that South East Cornwall can unlock its full potential.
She said: “I’m looking at ways we can further support small and medium-sized businesses in South East Cornwall, so that our economy works year-round. Cornish Orchards does a great job of combining food and drink production with a hospitality experience, which I am looking further into to see how we can transfer this success to other areas of our economy.
“I know the difficulties that food and drink producers face, and this experience made it clearer than ever how much work goes into this craftsmanship.”
