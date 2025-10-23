SOUTH East Cornwall’s MP is taking her fight to deliver better health services in local communities to Parliament.
On October 21, Anna Gelderd, member of Parliament for South East Cornwall, raised the issue of Cornish neighbourhood healthcare at the heart of the government as part of her plan to deliver better health services in local communities.
Anna, alongside fellow Cornish Labour MPs, Jayne Kirkham and Perran Moon, met with minister for care, Stephen Kinnock, to discuss plans for the neighbourhood health service across Cornwall. Anna made it clear that South East Cornwall needs its fair share of funding from the pilot scheme because the area currently faces unique healthcare challenges compared to the rest of the Duchy.
Anna called for a neighbourhood health service in South East Cornwall that places dentistry, diagnostics, and mental health support directly into communities because these are key services that local people currently struggle to access.
She said: “I know that people in our area face real difficulties in accessing healthcare because residents have to use unreliable public transport or drive long distances and face toll roads. I am determined to deliver a neighbourhood health service that reflects the unique challenges in our area.
“That’s why I made it clear to the Minister how important community healthcare is for people in South East Cornwall, and I’ll continue pushing for our area’s fair share now that Cornwall is in the first wave of the new neighbourhood health service.”
This meeting builds upon the MP’s work to understand the specific healthcare needs affecting South East Cornwall as a rural and coastal area. Over the summer, Anna conducted a services survey to identify where residents access healthcare and other services. The survey was open to any resident in South East Cornwall, and it was distributed across her social media channels.
