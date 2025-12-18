PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council.
Road closures
BODMIN: Treffry Lane in Bodmin is set to be closed on January 6 for one day only between 8am and 6pm to enable poling works to take place. The road affected is Treffry Lane, Bodmin from junction with Percys Lane to Treffry Farm. An alternative route will be signed. Additionally, pedestrian and vehicular access will be maintained to properties.
ST AUSTELL: A number of roads in St Austell will be subject to closures and prohibition of stopping orders in January.
Duporth Road between Duporth and Charlestown, Bay View Road and Manor Farm Road in St Austell will be subject to the restrictions between January 5 and January 16 in order for works to be undertaken to repair the carriageway surface.
Cornwall Council have additionally given notice that during this period, a stopping prohibition will be in effect, meaning that where any vehicle is found to contravene the order, it may receive a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) and removed from the site.
Blue badge holders will not be exempt from the prohibition.
The prohibitions will be in place between 7.30am and 5pm, weekdays only with pedestrian access maintained to the properties in the affected areas.
BUDE: The road from Summerleaze Avenue to Flexbury Avenue, Flexbury, Bude will be closed for four days in January for meter exchange works by South West Water.
It is expected that the closure will be from January 8 to January 12, 2026. The prohibition will be in force 24 hours a day, weekdays only. An alternative route will be signed on site. Pedestrian and Vehicular access will be maintained to properties.
ST DENNIS: The road from Gothers Hill to Cleers Hill will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on January 7 for cabling works to take place. Pedestrian and vehicle access will be maintained and an alternative route will be signed.
- Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.