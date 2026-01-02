POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in St Austell.
Officers were called at around 7.30am on Friday, January 2 to reports of the collision involving a pedestrian and a red Peugeot 207 on Trevanion Road at the junction with Sawles Road.
The pedestrian – a man in his 40s from the St Austell area - sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. His next of kin are with him.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said “The driver of the car stopped at scene and is assisting the police investigation.
“The roads policing team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst an investigation took place.
“Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked contact us via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 81 of 2 January 2026.”
