As part of the force’s crackdown on crime in the town, a warrant was carried out at a residential address on August 21 following intelligence from the community which resulted in the seizure of white powder believed to be class A drugs, a quantity of cash and numerous mobile phones.
Two men, aged 30 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. Both have been released on police bail whilst the investigation continues.
Detective constable Tom Graham, who is heading up the investigation, said: “This positive warrant highlights the steps we’re taking to tackle reports of drug supply in our communities.
“We remain committed to keeping the public safe, reducing offending and deterring this type of criminal activity. Our officers will continue to be proactive by conducting warrants, making arrests, putting offenders before the courts and planning targeted operations.”
DC Graham added: “I’d like to encourage the public to come forward and report information to us so we can continue to tackle drugs in our local communities.
“Your information provides a better picture of what is going on. The more you tell us, the stronger our ability to tackle drug dealers in the community. Thank you.”
The Section 23 Misuse of Drugs warrant was led by the Force Support Group, Bodmin Neighbourhood Police Team and the Criminal Investigation Department.
Information about suspicious activity can be reported directly to Devon and Cornwall Police via its website or by calling 101.
