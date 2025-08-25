Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service says that there were several casualties after the incident, which took place at a property on Creakavose Park in St Stephens.
Fire crews from Newquay community fire station were joined by paramedics and Devon and Cornwall Police in responding to the incident.
It is understood that the incident is being investigated.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “One fire appliance from Newquay Community Fire Station attended a report of a carbon monoxide leak. Ambulance and Police also attended.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and made the scene safe. The Ambulance Service treated several casualties.”
Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for further comment.
