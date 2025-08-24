FIREFIGHTERS from Looe and Liskeard were called to a residential property in Millendreath in the early hours of Sunday morning (August 24).

The alarm was raised at 12.40am with two fire engines sent to the scene.

Crews worked quickly to bring the blaze under control, using a hose reel jet and a triple extension ladder to access the building. A thermal imaging camera was deployed to check for hotspots, while firefighters also used small tools during the operation.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.