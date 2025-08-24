AN 11-year-old girl who tragically died at a Cornish beauty spot has been named as Lilly Angel Rodgers.
Lilly, from Newton Abbot in Devon, lost her life at Wacker Quay, near Antony, Torpoint, at around 6pm on Saturday, August 16.
Emergency services were called to the area after reports of a child in the water, but despite their efforts, police confirmed Lilly died at the scene.
Cornwall Coroner’s Court has opened and adjourned an inquest into her death. A full hearing will take place at a later date.
A GoFundMe page has been set up in the wake of Lilly’s death and to date it has already amassed over £9,700 raised.
