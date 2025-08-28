During the evening of Wednesday, August 27, a 19-year-old local to the village was left with life threatening injuries after the incident on an unclassified road at Poley’s Bridge, St Breward. The man was riding on a pedal cycle in the area.
It is reported that after the incident, the man sustained a serious head injury and was airlifted from the scene by Cornwall Air Ambulance to Derriford Hospital, with police adding that his next of kin have been made aware of this fact.
As a result of the incident, police have launched an appeal for information from witnesses who may have seen the collision or may have dash cam footage that can assist with enquiries.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a pedal cyclist was seriously injured on an unclassified road at St Breward on Wednesday August 27.
“Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 6.40pm to a report of a collision involving a pedal cyclist on an unclassified road at Poley’s Bridge, St Breward, Cornwall.
“The cyclist, a 19-year-old local man, sustained a serious head injury and was airlifted from the scene by Cornwall Air Ambulance to Derriford Hospital. His injuries are considered life threatening and his next of kin are aware.
“Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended and are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision or have dashcam footage.
