AS Liskeard in Bloom approaches its 10th anniversary, the group is celebrating continued backing from Liskeard Town Council.
The council first helped launch the project in 2017 with a £2,000 grant and has now gifted the team its original water bowser, which has played a vital role in keeping the town’s floral displays in top condition.
Volunteers estimate the bowser has travelled more than 1,000 miles over the years, pushed and filled daily by dedicated helpers, including “bowser-in-chief” John Crumpton.
