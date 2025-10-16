Baldu: Bal – mine, Du - black
what3words -///tracks.footpath.organ
Baldu yw treveglos vyghan tri mildir mes a Druru. An hanow ‘bal du’ yw dhyworth oos pan esa meur a valweyth y’n arenebedh. Nyns eus balweyth vyth ena lemmyn. An diwettha bal owth oberi o Wheal Jane, a dhegeas wortiwedh yn 1992.
Pur kryjyk o an dus bal Baldu, hag yth esa teyr eglos drehevys ena. Eglos Sen Mighal hag Eledh Oll yw degys lemmyn, kedreylys dhe ji. Chapel Baldu ha Chapel Billy Bray yw ygor hwath. Chapel Billy Bray yw aswonys avel Chapel Tri Lagas drefen bos tri fenester a-hys an fos a-rag. Yma oferennow reyth y’n dhew japel.
Billy o den bal yn Baldu ha wosa droglam balweyth ev a wrug kedreylya dhe Gristonedh, yn arbennik Methodysieth. Ev a dhrehevis tri chapel, mes nys usi Chapel Tri Lagas gesys. An korf Billy Bray a veu ynkleudhys ogas dhe Eglos Sen Mighal hag Eledh Oll drefen na veu an arenebedh a-dro dhe’n chapel sakrys.
Baldhu is a small village three miles outside Truro. The name ‘Baldhu’ comes from the time when there was a lot of mining in the area. There is no mining there now. The last mine working was Wheal Jane, which closed finally in 1992.
The miners of Baldhu were very religious, and there were three churches built there. The church of St Michael and All Angels is closed now, converted to a house. Baldhu Chapel and Billy Bray’s Chapel are still open. Billy Bray’s Chapel is called Three Eyes Chapel because of the three windows along the front wall. There are regular services in both chapels.
Billy was a miner in Baldhu, and after a mining accident he converted to Christianity, in particular Methodism. He built three chapels, but Three Eyes Chapel is the only one remaining. The body of Billy Bray was buried close to the Church of St Michael and All Angels as the area around the chapel was not consecrated.
