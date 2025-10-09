Poll Fenton: Pool by the spring
Poll – Pool, Fenton - Spring
what3words - ///asking.grapevine.lends
Poll Fenten yw treth teg ogas dhe Lannwedhenek yn Kernow Gledh. Hanow an baya a veu chanjyes y’n nownsegves kansbledhen dhyworth Poll Fenten dhe Vaya Mamm Ivey.
Herwydh henhwedhel leel, Mamm Ivey o pellores ha yeghores a’n hwetegves kansbledhen. Mes hi a dheuth ha bos serrys pan skonyas perghen an gweythva hern ri dhe’n pobel nownek a Lannwedhenek ha Porth Arlynn karg a hern, daskorrys anwerthys dhodho dhyworth Itali. Yn le, an den a erviras devnydhya an puskes avel godeyl yn onan a’y welyow. Mamm Ivey a vollethis an gwel ow leverel: “Mar po terrys y dhor bythkweyth, mernans a wra sewya”. Ny veu pell wosa hemma, mab an perghen a godhas a’y vargh y’n gwel na ha merwel.
Yn despit dhe’n gwel mollethys, an baya y honan yw meurgerys gans havysi. An dowr yw kosel ha kler, hag yma meur a buskes hag ydhyn mor ena, keffrys ha reunyon treweythyow.
Mother Ivey’s Bay is a beautiful beach near Padstow in North Cornwall. The name of the bay was changed from Polventon Bay to Mother Ivey Bay in the 19th century.
According to local legend, Mother Ivey was a 16th-century white witch and healer. But she became angry when the owner of the local pilchard fishery refused to let the hungry people of Padstow and Harlyn Bay have a cargo of pilchards, returned to him unsold from Italy.
Instead, the man chose to use the fish as fertiliser in one of his fields. Mother Ivey put a curse on the field, saying: "if ever the soil is broken, death will follow". Not long after, the man’s son fell from his horse and died in that field.
Despite the cursed field, the bay itself is very popular with holidaymakers. The water is calm and clear, and there are many fish and seabirds there and sometimes seals too.
