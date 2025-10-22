By June 4th 1930 the prize money had increased to £6, £4 and £3; the St Austell Gazette reported that ‘At a wrestling match at Liskeard finer was never seen in any county’. But still no Liskeard men among the prizes! A wrestling event on Saturday September 1, 1945 was interesting for two reasons: the venue was specifically named as ‘Rapson’s Field, Station Road’ and the mention of a well-known local man ‘A match that brought great applause between Harry Gregory (Roche) and Jack Bice (Liskeard) was drawn’. A demonstration rematch took place in Liskeard two years later between these two wrestlers when ‘a fair-sized crowd most heartily applauded the two veterans, both ex-champions, who found that neither had lost his ringcraft and tricks. The result was a draw; each wrestler having had two falls.’