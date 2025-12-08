A DARTS shop with a difference has opened in the centre of St Austell. Kernow Darts, a family-run business, is operating from 2 Vicarage Place.
A spokesperson for the shop said: “We are unique in that we provide a specialist shop that’s solely for darts, providing clothing, flights, points, stems, darts, dart cases, boards and board surrounds etc, but also a small darts venue with four oches built in as well, fully set up with digital scoreboards.
“The dartboards can be played on in the day for £2 per person per hour and we can provide darts for £1 an hour for those who don’t have any. The shop is open in the daytime from 9am to 5pm.
“We will be holding in-house leagues each week on a Wednesday night for up to 32 players, starting on Wednesday, December 17. Also, every other Sunday we will be running a youth league for two age groups, eight to 14 years old and 15 to 17 years old – an adult must attend with each youth.
“We have a social area for our customers to enjoy coffee, tea, hot chocolate and soft drinks where they can relax and met with fellow darts colleagues and friends.
“We will be offering yearly memberships giving benefits of 20 per cent discounts in our shop on all items.
“The venue can also be booked out for events of any kind, for example, birthday parties, hen nights, stag nights, staff team building sessions, family get-togethers, private competitions between mates and Christmas parties.
“Prices of evening bookings are varied and come with food included. Food will be basket meals, from chips and chicken goujons to hotdogs and chips etc.
“Hopefully, everyone will be happy with our new shop and venue providing a place for all to enjoy.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.