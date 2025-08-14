LISKEARD Sixth Form is celebrating its best A-Level results in years, marking another step towards its commitment to delivering excellence for every student.
This year’s cohort has achieved the highest average grades and strongest national progress measures seen at the Sixth Form in the past three years.
The results reflect a year of dedication, resilience, and ambition, with students thriving across a range of subjects and securing outstanding next steps. Many will now progress to their first-choice universities, competitive apprenticeships, specialist training programmes and employment opportunities.
The achievements span the full spectrum of success – from those making exceptional progress from their starting points to those earning the very highest grades. This combination places Liskeard students on par with the best in the country, and is a testament to the determination of both students and staff.
Headteacher Dan Wendon said: “It is inspirational to see the hard work, courage and determination of our students coming to fruition in this set of results which are the best that the school has seen in recent years.
“I am delighted not only that individual students have achieved personal successes, which will open opportunities for them now and in the future, but also that the whole Liskeard Sixth Form team is thriving.”
Those sentiments were echoed by Head of Sixth Form, Aly Boniface, who added: “These results represent great progress in student outcomes, with significant improvements in the grades that matter most for university entry and career progression. What makes me particularly proud is how we've maintained excellent pass rates while supporting students to succeed at the crucial grade boundaries that open doors for the future.
“Every one of these results represents a young person whose future opportunities have been enhanced by their time here, and that's what education should be about – unlocking potential and creating pathways to success.”
