STUDENTS across Cornwall will be seeing the first indications of what their futures look like as they open the brown envelopes containing their A-Level results.
After years of learning, months of preparation, weeks of exams and several sleepless nights as the big day approaches, the results that the students across the Duchy will discover today will dictate their future - particularly when it comes to university and whether they’ve achieved enough to get into the first choice establishment.
It will also be an indicator of educational attainment across Cornwall. In last year’s A-Levels, there was an increase in the success stories, with 7.5 per cent of 5,255 pupils in Cornwall were awarded at least one A*.
This was up on the year before, when 5.7 per cent of pupils achieved an A*.
