TORPOINT Community College is celebrating the achievements of its Year 13 students, who collected their A-level and CAMTEC results today.
School officials confirmed over half of the students have applied for university, with the majority securing their first-choice offers. Others will be entering the world of work through high-quality apprenticeships, ensuring that every student is moving on to a positive next step.
Many achieved or surpassed their target grades, with the relatively small year group recording a strong haul of A and B grades, as well as excellent results in Cambridge Technical Sport and Physical Activity.
Notable successes include a student achieving AAB in English Language, Psychology, and Chemistry, who will now study Psychology at Marjon University, and another gaining an A* in Art before heading to Arts University Plymouth to study Costume Design.
Head of Sixth Form, Liz Bell, said: “At the end of my second year in this role, I am incredibly proud to be part of such an amazing Sixth Form with such wonderful students, parents and staff. Many of this cohort have coped with huge personal challenges, as well as the disruption caused by the COVID pandemic during their early years at secondary school and I am delighted to see them being rewarded today and achieving their best.
“As a growing Sixth Form, I am excited to see how our Year13 of 2025 go forward, taking their skills and expertise with them on to their next steps, to flourish in their chosen careers. The College would like to thank each and every student for working so hard over the last two years and each member of staff for going above and beyond to support them through the courses and examinations.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.