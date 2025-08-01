It’s also been an interesting time for a very different, but still typically Cornish industry, and that’s mining. Mining has been deeply linked to the Cornish identity for centuries and was the backbone of our economy for a long time. Times have since changed, and the role of mining in our economy has changed with it. The global economy is also shifting quite dramatically. The war in Ukraine and the ensuing energy shocks that increased bills for families up and down the country must not be repeated. Cornish Critical Minerals are an essential part of securing our own, cheaper energy supply, and supporting British industry. It is fantastic that the chancellor recently announced £28.6-million investments into South Crofty mine. This demonstrates that the government is on the side of local jobs, Cornish industry, and the energy transition, including up to 1,000 jobs in industries that will support mining.