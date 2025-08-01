Summer in South East Cornwall can be amazing. When the weather holds, the packed beaches buzz with a completely different atmosphere and it’s exciting to see the busy cafes and restaurants in our coastal towns. Many local businesses rely on the tourism that this season brings but it also has its challenges, particularly as local people have to navigate roads that are under pressure and once again busy with holiday traffic.
For hospitality workers, this is peak season. I am proud of recent changes in the law such as the Employment Rights Bill, which provides the biggest boost to workers' rights in a generation. The Labour government has delivered a significant increase to the minimum wage, taking steps in the right direction toward a true living wage.
The government is also taking bold action to tackle the problems of seasonal employment, uncertain shift patterns, and difficult fire-and-rehire practices. However, I also know that for business owners, the hospitality sector can be very challenging with tight profit margins and weather affecting turnover, especially in coastal and rural communities like ours or in outdoor spaces. I have pressed the government on what it is doing to support the hospitality industry, including issues like high VAT rates in the sector and what support is available. It is important to strike the right balance between supporting local working people and creating a thriving business environment. I am working hard with colleagues to support both, because it is achievable.
It’s also been an interesting time for a very different, but still typically Cornish industry, and that’s mining. Mining has been deeply linked to the Cornish identity for centuries and was the backbone of our economy for a long time. Times have since changed, and the role of mining in our economy has changed with it. The global economy is also shifting quite dramatically. The war in Ukraine and the ensuing energy shocks that increased bills for families up and down the country must not be repeated. Cornish Critical Minerals are an essential part of securing our own, cheaper energy supply, and supporting British industry. It is fantastic that the chancellor recently announced £28.6-million investments into South Crofty mine. This demonstrates that the government is on the side of local jobs, Cornish industry, and the energy transition, including up to 1,000 jobs in industries that will support mining.
When parliament is not sitting in London I am working in the constituency and that means I get to be out and about over the next few weeks at various fantastic local events. I was delighted to support several charity fundraisers recently, like the brilliant Torpoint Lions Summer Fair and an incredible gala at the glorious and recently renovated Sterts Theatre. I have also been meeting with local businesses to explore how to best support them and where there is room for growth, and holding constituency surgeries where people can come see me in person to discuss individual issues they are facing.
