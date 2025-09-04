Park an Grows: Park– Field, An – The, Krows – Cross
what3words - ///continued.offstage.bandage
Dhe benn a-woles Bownder Lesingey, yma bargen-tir henwys Park an Growes. Styr an hanow ma yn Sowsnek yw ‘The Cross Field’ ha’n hanow a dheuth dhyworth hanow park yn-ogas.
Yma trolergh a res a’n bargen-tir dre dri fark dhe boynt war an fordh a Bensans dhe Lanust (St Just), a-dro dhe hanter mildir dhe’n soth-west a Grows Drenmedhek (Tremethick Cross). Yn ke ryb an trolergh y’n kynsa park y hyll bos kevys krows goth, treweythyow gordevys gans plansow, may kemmer an park ha’n bargentir aga henwyn dhyworto.
An grows a veu gwrys y’n osow kres, martesen rag merkya an hyns dhe eglos an blu. Penn an grows yw nebes rond ha heb afinans, gans kewni hag idhyow ow tevi warnedhi.
At the bottom end of Lesingey Lane, there is a farm called Park an Growes. The meaning of this name in English is ‘The Cross Field’ and the name comes from the name of a nearby field.
There is a footpath which runs from the farm through three fields to a point on the Penzance to St Just road, about half a mile to the south-west of Tremethick Cross. In a hedge next to the footpath in the first field can be found an old cross, sometimes overgrown with plants, from which the field and farm take their names.
The cross was made in the medieval period, perhaps to mark the path to the parish church. The head of the cross is somewhat round and without decoration, with moss and ivy growing on it.
