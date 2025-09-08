St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background. www.cleerway.org.uk
St Cleer Church Craft Fair
To be held on Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13, from 10.30am to 4pm
Various stalls, crafts and homemade produce. Refreshments.
Free admission - everyone welcome.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Mondays weekly - Morning Prayer at 10am.
Sunday, September 14 - Holy Communion at 11am.
1st Linkinhorne Scout Group
The group enjoyed a fun filled camp holiday at Hooe Lake Scout Camp site at Mount Edgecombe Park which included paper aeroplanes, a water slide, cold water challenge, rainbow wind socks.
An incident hike in the woods, fun in the rocks pools, pebble painting, bows and arrows, camp fire songs and much more. The Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and young Leaders all enjoyed their time together.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The next committee meeting will take place on Thursday, September 11, at 7pm.
Well Walk and Teddy Tumble
A reminder that this annual event will take place on Sunday, September 21, at St Melor’s Church, Linkinhorne.
Make sure your teddies are ready for their free fall from the top of the church tower, with parachute firmly fixed! More news of this event to come in due course.
Looe
Riverside United Church
September 14 - 11am, service led by A Nicholson.
September 21 - 11am, service led by L Rankin.
A note for the diary: Harvest Festival - Sunday, October 12. Refreshments available after each service. Everyone and well behaved dogs on leads very welcome.
Liskeard
Flower Club
Members thoroughly enjoyed the garden visit to South Bosent, Dobwalls followed by the delicious cream tea afterwards.
Our next Floral meeting will be held on Thursday, September 11, at 2pm at The Dobwalls Football Club, Lantoom Way, Dobwalls, Liskeard PL14 4FL.
This is a demonstration by Jenny Walters and Marion Trathen from Camborne entitled "This and That". New and old members are very welcome to attend. Visitors £5.
Further details from Brenda Bolton on 07714 684344. Club website: Liskeard -flowr-club-weebly.com
Club Facebook: Liskeard and District Flower Arrangement Society.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
On Sunday, September 14, the service will be locally arranged at 10am.
Then, on September 15, Knit and Natter will be held from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
St Ive
Harvest Festival
On Sunday, September 14, the United Village Churches Harvest Festival, will be held in the Village Hall, starting at 11am. Led by Martin O'Connell. With a Faith Lunch to follow the service. Donations welcome/given for the Harvest table display, will be given to The Lighthouse Community Centre, Liskeard.
Dobwalls
Dobwalls United Church
Sunday, September 14 — 9.30am, morning service.
Lostwithiel
Walter Kendal house
The home in Lostwithiel has a unique plaque been built into the wall which states that owner Walter Kendal in 1658 took out a 3,000-year-old lease on the home.
The original document still lives in archives in Kew, London, while the granite plaque reads: "Walter Kendal of Lostwithiell was founder of this house in 1658. Hath a Lease for Three Thousand Yeares which had beginning the 29th of September Anno 1652".
According to the plaque, the lease on the house will expire on the year 4652. The original document belonged to Walter Kendal and Mr Francis Buller.
Local blogger Elizabeth Dale told the BBC: "Walter was born in 1608 to Thomas Kendal and Elizabeth Arscott and was the eldest of their eight children.
"He did marry a lady called Margaret Symon in 1642 and they had three children together- and he is described as a 'gentleman'.
"What I found really interesting was during his lifetime, just a couple of years after him and Margaret married, was the period of civil war and coming to Cornwall, Lostwithiel was particularly badly affected.
"There was a battle in the town that lasted for 13 days and we're close to the anniversary of it actually. It was from August 21 to September, 2 1644.
''A lot of the fighting centered around the castle but the parliamentarian forces did destroy a lot of the buildings in the town centre itself, including much of the Old Duchy Palace that housed the Duchy parliament from 1289 and the church itself was desecrated as well.
"According to legend the parliamentarian troops used it to house their horses whilst occupying the town and they shot a canon at the building.
"Although we don't know much about Walter personally we know the Kendal's were royalists and this was a big royalist victory for them.
"So it makes me wonder whether Walter was involved in any of the fighting and whether his idea of planning ahead, having a 3,000-year-old lease, came from the insecurity and turmoil he had experienced in his life."
Walter Kendal died in 1693 and was buried at Lostwithiel.
Jo Caistor, who has lived in the house for seven years, admits she does not know a lot about Walter Kendal himself.
She explained: "I know the Kendal’s were a big name around Lostwithiel, and the family owned a lot of property in the area for hundreds of years. And I think they're still there just outside of Lostwithiel.
“I do know that it was a malt house, there's a fertility (harvest) symbol high up on the wall in on the road. The lease is irrelevant - I don’t have to pay a fee or anything. They weren't too sure when we bought the house if the 3,000-year-old lease is true or if it was put in when the malt house was built.”
Bodmin
The Hole in the Wall
SCENES of pride and congratulations greeted the landlord and staff at an award-winning Bodmin pub.
The Hole in the Wall, a traditional pub based in the town, has won its third CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) award in two years with its latest accolade, the CAMRA South West pub of the year award being the first time the venue has won the prize.
The latest accolade comes after four victories in the Cornwall CAMRA pub of the year competition in the last ten years, with previous wins of the local award coming in 2015, 2016, 2024 and 2025.
Each of the winners in the local areas is then put forward to compete against each other for the regional prize for the entirety of the South West and it is this prize that the much-loved Bodmin venue successfully won for the first time.
It will now go forward to the national CAMRA pub of the year award where it will compete as one of 16 pubs, representing the regional winners of each area to win the main prize, something that Mr Hall has previously described as being the ultimate way to mark a long tenure at the helm of the venue.
Not even the grey, damp skies could dampen the spirits of those in attendance to see Steve Hall, the venue’s long serving landlord and his team be presented with the award by Pete Bridle, the regional director for South West CAMRA, with the outside area covered by a marquee to welcome guests while the inclement weather pelted it down with rain.
Mr Bridle also took the opportunity to address those in attendance on the dangers facing the pubs ahead and encouraging them to engage in CAMRA’s efforts to ‘save the locals’.
Reacting to winning the South West pub of the year award, Steve Hall, the landlord of the Hole in the Wall said: “It is a real honour to represent Cornwall and the South West CAMRA region and to be in the last 16 for the overall national pub of the year award is a great honour for me, my excellent team, our locals and Bodmin in general.
“It is not every day that you win the award of South West pub of the year, in fact, it is the first time we’ve won it and we hope to be able to fly the flag for the South West in the national awards. After 22 years of running the pub, it is the icing on the cake and it is a testament to the hard work of the team I have around me that we were able to win this award in a competition with some genuinely excellent pubs.
“The ethos of the Hole in the Wall is simple. We want to give the best possible service and quality to our locals and visitors and at a price that isn’t unreasonable for the products we sell. We aim to treat people how we would want to be treated and its nice to be recognised for that.”
