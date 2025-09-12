PEOPLE are being invited to have their say on proposals to bring in changes near two railway stations in Cornwall.
Consultations are being carried out by Cornwall Council regarding the Roche and Bugle Stations.
A council spokesperson said: “The Mid Cornwall Metro rail service improvements will mean more people will be travelling between Falmouth and Newquay, including at the existing stations between Par and Newquay.
“We, therefore, want to make access to the Bugle and Roche Stations easier and safer for public transport users, pedestrians and cyclists, while also improving public spaces in the villages. A consultation is now open, following the public exhibition held in February.
“As part of this project, there are also proposed improvements at Roche to Victoria Square and the St Gomonda’s Church roundabout to improve pedestrian access through the junctions.”
Earlier this month, the council said: “As part of the formal statutory consultation process, we are pleased to invite you to a public drop-in session where the up-to-date drawings and descriptions of the proposed improvements will be available.
“Taking place on Monday, September 15, at Roche Victory Hall from 10.30am to 6.30pm, the project team will be available to answer any questions and you’ll be able to formally provide your feedback.
“The statutory consultation survey can be found at https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/roche-bugle-active-travel and the deadline for responses is September 24.”
Regarding Roche Station, there are proposals to change Victoria Business Park Bridge, Victoria Road, the mini roundabout at Victoria Road and Edgcumbe Road, and the mini roundabout between Fore Street and Trezaise Road (outside St Gomonda’s Church). In addition, there is proposed traffic calming on the northern side of Trezaise. Some speed limit reductions would also be introduced.
In Bugle, traffic calming along Fore Street is proposed along with other changes.
Under the Roche Station proposals, at Station Approach, the route over the bridge at Victoria would be restricted to buses and cycles only. Between the station and Pentre Close, a virtual footway would be added and a single carriageway introduced. This single carriageway would be restricted to buses, cycles and access.
Between Pentre Close and the existing mini roundabout, kerb locations along footpaths would be adjusted to both narrow the road to help reduce speed and increase footway widths.
The existing mini roundabout at Victoria Square between Fore Street, Edgcumbe Road and Victoria Road, would become a priority junction. Kerbs would be moved and street furniture would be added.
The mini roundabout outside St Gomonda’s Church, between Fore Street and Trezaise Road, would be moved slightly to the north east to allow for better footpath provision outside the park entrance. Tabletop ramps with pedestrian crossings would be added. In addition, a new priority giveway island is proposed on the northern entrance to Trezaise.
In Bugle, it is proposed to narrow the junction entrance to New Street and install “no entry”, and there would be narrowing of areas of Fore Street to widen the footway.
Subject to approval, construction would start later this year or in early 2026.
