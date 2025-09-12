SHARON Osbourne and her daughter Kelly, mourning the loss of rock legend Ozzy, have found some solace in falconry.
The frontman of Black Sabbath died in July at the age of 76, leading to an outpouring of grief from his fans.
Sharon, who has had a high-profile television career, was married to Ozzy for more than 40 years.
With Kelly, she visited Cornwall Falconry, near Bugle, and enjoyed experiences with birds of prey.
Kelly said on social media: “I introduced my mum to falconry and she loved it!”
Kelly has posted videos on Instagram of their visit to the centre and the posts have received thousands of likes.
One video shows Kelly wearing a hat for protection. On top of the hat is an owl, under the guidance of its keeper.
Kelly says to Sharon: “Mum, put your hand out.”
The owl then flies a short distance and lands on Sharon’s gloved hand.
The bird, making some hooting noises, sniffs Sharon’s other hand and she says in an apologetic and sympathetic voice: “I don’t have anything to give you.”
Another video posted by Kelly shows the pair with a different bird of prey. The celebrity has created the video with Bette Midler’s Wind Beneath My Wings as the soundtrack.
Fans have been reacting to the posts. One said: “So happy to see this! All the positive and healing vibes to you and your family.”
Another said: “Lovely to see your mumma – grief is the hardest rollercoaster to be on so anything that brings comfort at such a hard time is amazing.”
A third said: “Thank you, Kelly, for letting us see your Mum. We love Sharon.”
Cornwall Falconry, which is open seven days a week by appointment, posted on social media after the Osbournes’ visit, saying: “A lovely afternoon with wonderful people.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.