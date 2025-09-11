A unique landmark which plays a vital role in Cornwall’s mining history is welcoming more people this autumn.
St Day Old Church, an open-air, grade II listed building, situated in the former heart of the tin and copper mining district in St Day, is now hosting an Autumn events programme open to all.
With a grant from the Community Capacity Fund, the Cornish Mining World Heritage site has engaged a range of activities for adults and children throughout September and October to promote its venue – “The OC”.
Performances include: Illyria Theatre’s ‘Pride & Prejudice’ on September 21; an evening of dance featuring ‘No Time to Waste’ and ‘Through the Green and by the Blue’ on September 22; ‘Skillywidden’ by Squashbox Theatre on September 27; and Jaclarabag presented by Carn to Cove on October 3.
Katie Wild, volunteer for St Day Old Church CIC said: “St Day Old Church is a beautiful and unusual open-air venue, available for visits and events such as exhibitions, concerts and plays.
“Hosting a programme of events at the “The OC” is a vital way for the CIC to raise awareness of this unique venue, which is available for all to hire. It is also a crucial income stream to enable the CIC to conserve and maintain St Day Old Church as a heritage centre for cultural, social and educational activities.
Katie continued: “The site has considerable heritage significance and years of history – an international focal point for Cornish diaspora.
“We hope that our event programme will put The OC firmly on the events map, as well as the cultural landscape map, with everyone welcome to enjoy our Autumn programme. It is a breathtaking venue that we hope everyone across Cornwall and further afield will have the opportunity visit and experience.”
For more information, and further events, visit www.StDayOldChurch.org or follow them on Facebook.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.