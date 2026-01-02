POLICE in St Austell have given the public an insight into what their officers have dealt with across the area during 2025.
From January 1 to December 30, the local police attended 4,798 calls for assistance, with 1,579 of them being emergency calls. In addition this, they also attended 315 reports of missing people.
St Austell officers made 881 arrests in 2025, including 421 for domestic abuse related offences, 45 for drug related offences, 34 for weapons offences and 15 for burglary. A total of 243 offenders where either charged or summonsed at court.
A police spokesperson said: “This is a fraction of what we've done especially when you also factor in our ongoing work in safeguarding, crime prevention, community engagement, managing anti social behaviour and being a visible presence in our communities.
“Although it is a thin blue line, police officers and police staff are doing their utmost to keep our communities safe and bring offenders to justice.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.