MAJOR changes to GP services are being proposed in St Austell.
St Austell Healthcare, which provides GP practices in the town and surrounding district, wants to close two surgeries and, through redevelopment, provide a modern healthcare facility at an office block.
Patients are being invited to have their say on the potential closure of the Park Medical Centre in Bridge Road and the Carlyon Road Health Hub with services being relocated to Carlyon House, off Carlyon Road.
St Austell Healthcare says it has identified significant challenges with continuing to deliver services from the two existing sites, which it believes are no longer suitable for providing safe, effective and modern healthcare.
It cites poor accessibility, cramped consulting rooms, and unsuitable staff working conditions, particularly for administrative teams.
With the town’s population expected to show a 15 per cent increase in the next 10 years, there is also no scope for expansion at the sites.
Dr James McClure, of St Austell Healthcare, said: “We understand that change can be difficult, and we are committed to listening to our patients and addressing concerns wherever possible.”
Public meetings will be held on November 17, between 2pm and 4pm, at St Austell Community Hub (Age UK Cornwall) on Bodmin Road, and on November 20, between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, at the Light and Life Centre, Brunel Business Park, The Sidings.
GPs and members of the patient participation group will be present to explain the proposals and answer questions.
A patient survey is running until November 30. Paper copies are available at all St Austell Healthcare surgery sites and will also be provided at the public meetings. In addition, the survey is available online via a link on the practice website.
St Austell Healthcare says that the views gathered through the consultation process will play a vital role in shaping the final decision.
