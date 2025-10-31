DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a fatal collision in the car park of Waitrose, Saltash on Thursday (October 30).
Emergency services were called to the scene on Avery Way at around 11.45am after reports that a blue Volvo V40 had collided with three stationary vehicles – a Suzuki Swift, a Ford Focus and a Mercedes Sprinter van.
Police, paramedics and the air ambulance all attended the scene. Despite their efforts, the driver of the Volvo, a 78-year-old woman from Saltash, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
A section of the supermarket car park was cordoned off for several hours while specialist roads policing officers carried out a detailed examination.
Investigators are now working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting log number 238 of October 30.
Police have thanked the public for their patience while the scene was managed and reopened later in the afternoon.
