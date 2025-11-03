New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 54 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 35 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Gwenna Teahouse at Gwenna Cottage, Beach Road, Porth, Newquay; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: Liskeard Library at Barras Street, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: Revive Elim Pentecostal Church at Elim Pentecostal Church, Kerrier Way, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: Sorella Coffee And Kitchen at 2 Orchard Walk, Eddystone Road, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on October 28
• Rated 5: The Waterfront at Dunders Hill, Polzeath, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on October 28
• Rated 5: Exchange Cafe at The Exchange Gallery, Princes Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Quay Kitchen at 7a East Quay, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: The Bakery at 12 Queen Street, Bude, Cornwall; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Longstore And HarbourQ at The Longstore, Charlestown Road, Charlestown, St Austell; rated on October 22
• Rated 5: Chef Mark - Calstock Hall at Calstock Village Hall, Calstock, Cornwall; rated on October 21
• Rated 5: Manaccan Primary School at Manaccan, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 21
• Rated 5: Stable Bar & Restaurant at The Clipper Restaurant, 4 - 6 Mill Square, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on October 21
• Rated 5: Walkers Fish Restaurant at Walkers Fish And Chips, The Strand, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on October 21
• Rated 5: Boulder Ryn at Unit 5, Kernick Business Park, Annear Road, Penryn; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Flatties Coffee Co at 28 Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Kota at Kota Restaurant, Harbour Head, Porthleven, Helston; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Harbour Lights Restaurant at Harbour Lights, Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: Ritz at Ritz Penzance, 4 Queen Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: Sukothai at 47 Queen Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: The Meat Counter at 25 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Crossbow Restaurant at The Crossbow, Fore Street, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Riverside Holiday Park at Lane, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: The Village Tearooms at Village Tea Rooms, Fore Street, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on September 18
• Rated 5: King Arthurs Bistro at King Arthurs Cafe, Atlantic Road, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on September 17
• Rated 5: Warrens Bakery Limited at Warrens Bakery, 85a Wharfside Shopping Centre, Market Jew Street, Penzance; rated on September 1
• Rated 5: St Tinney Farm Holidays at St Tinney Farm Holiday Park, Otterham, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on August 6
• Rated 5: Island Cafe at St Michaels Mount, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on July 8
• Rated 5: Parkdean Holidays - St Minver at St Minver House, St Minver, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on June 10
• Rated 4: Harbourside Cafe at The Harbourside Cafe, Wharf Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 4: Rolling Joe Coffee Co at 36 East Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 9
• Rated 4: Marigolds at 5 St Pirans Parade, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on October 6
• Rated 2: Brewhouse And Taproom at Men A Tol Brewhouse And Taproom, 13 Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And 11 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Fountain Tavern at Fountain Tavern, St Clare Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: Halsetown Inn at Halsetown, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: The White Hart at The White Hart Hotel, 30 Commercial Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Greenwith Hill, Perranwell Station, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 28
• Rated 5: The Weary Friar at Weary Friar Inn, Pillaton, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: Pearl And Trawl at West Hill, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: St Michaels Mount Inn at 9 Fore Street, Barripper, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: The Cornish Arms at Cornish Arms, St Ives Road, Carbis Bay, St Ives; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Seiners Arms at Beach Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on October 21
• Rated 5: Pilchard Press Alehouse at The Pilchard Press Alehouse, Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: Taphouse at The Tap House, 1 Peterville, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on October 13
Takeaways
Plus eight ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Dominos Pizza at Domino'S, Burn View, Bude, Cornwall; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: Frasers Fish And Chips Shop (Cornish Fish And Chips Ltd) at Frasers Fish And Chips, The Coffee Pot, Promenade, Penzance; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: Marmaris Kebab at 60 Church Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: Pizza Barbican Ltd at Premier, 3 Barbican Parade, Barbican Road, East Looe; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: The Plaice at 16 Queen Street, Bude, Cornwall; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: Yeung's Chinese Take-Away at Yeungs Chinese Takeaway, Tregenna Place, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Yo To Go, Tesco Extra, Station Road, Pool; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Bamboo House at 97 Acacia Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 20