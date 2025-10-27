Callington
Methodist Churches
A group of people from the local Methodist churches recently visited local care homes in Callington and Kelly Bray to celebrate Harvest.
Thanks to Addison Park, Chyvarhas and Hillsborough Residential Homes in Callington and Appleby Lodge at Kelly Bray for inviting us to share a harvest celebration service with them.
Singers from our local Methodist churches ably led on the keyboard by Rev Tim Wilkinson shared harvest songs, prayers and readings.
Callington/St Ive
Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild
The meeting held on Monday, October 20, was about the work of Mercy Ships.
A screen presentation, and other information of their work was given by Jayne Buckley.
The work model for the charity is ' Bringing Hope & Healing'. The charity was founded over 40 years ago. With the purchase and refit of a ship, into floating hospital. They now have three ships. The job rolls are covered by volunteers. From surgeons to cleaners. Most of the help given to Africa.
The next meeting will be on Monday, November 3, Being a Favourite Hymn Evening. starting at 7.30pm. At Callington Methodist Church, held in the Guild room. All are welcome.
St Ive
Village hall
On Sunday, November 2, the United Service will be held at the Village Hall, starting at 10.30am. This will be led by Rev Jonathan Budd. (Please note the change of week).
As the Remembrance service will be held at St Ive Parish Church on Sunday, November 9, at 10.45am. All are welcome.
Liskeard
Sepsis Trust
The Sepsis Trust has its next Book Sale and Craft Fair at St Martin's Church Centre, Liskeard, on Friday, October 31, and Saturday, November 1, from 10am to 5pm each day. Admission and parking are free and there will be refreshments available.
There will be around 25 stands with 30 crafters plus books to satisfy all tastes.
Sepsis is still a major cause of lifelong disabilities and deaths, affecting 48,000 to 52,000 people of all ages. The figures are not falling despite attempts by the Trust and the medical profession to inform and the improved methods of recognition and treatment by doctors.
The Cornwall Support Group of the Trust has speakers giving talks to groups in Cornwall and also Devon.
A spokesperson said: “We have literature explaining the facts that inform and help the public on all aspects of Sepsis. The NHS does not have such facilities and our talks are free of charge to any group interested.
“In spreading awareness of Sepsis the most important factor to avoid serious septic shock and with it devastating results is speed. To push this a card is available for anyone to carry (credit card size) that stresses TIME as the key issue with advice on symptoms and action to be taken. The cards are available from the Cornwall Group by request on [email protected] or by telephone to 07761 693858.”
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Mondays weekly - Morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, November 2 - Choral evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross
Sunday, November 2 - All Age Service at 10am.
Upton Cross Academy
New community governors needed to join the proactive team so if you would like to help this school continue to be the best it can please email : uptoncross@kernowlearning co.uk
Public footpaths
Linkinhorne Parish has a variety of public footpaths and holds a leaflet describing these paths in more detail. Many of the descriptions are now out of date, with some landmarks having changed or been removed. The Parish Council are looking for volunteers to walk as many footpaths as they wish and provide an update to the current descriptions. Please contact the clerk who will collate all the information who will then provide you with the current description of the footpath which you intend to walk. The clerk's details available on [email protected] or 07825 665838.
The next meeting is due to take place on November 10 at Rilla Mill Village Hall. Members of the public are welcome to attend, the agenda for the meeting will be placed on the website three days prior to the meeting taking place. Your comments and suggestions are welcomed.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
Refreshments are available from 9.45am.
The morning service starts at 10.30am and is followed by a bring-and-share lunch. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Saltash
Church hall
On Saturday, November 8, in the church hall at 11.30 Cargreen singers and Saltash churches combined choirs for two minutes silence at 11am. Followed by light refreshments.
On Sunday, November 9, at 11am, there will be a two minutes silence at the war memorial laying of wreathes with church service to British Legion format.
Botusfleming
St Mary’s Church
St Mary's Botusfleming is holding two events for Remembrance weekend.
On Saturday, November 8, at 10.30am in the hall with two minutes silence at 11am. Afterwards the Saltash Ministry Choir will sing a selection sea songs. Light refreshments.
On Sunday, November 9, at 11am at the war memorial there will be a two minutes silence followed by British Legion service in the church.
Downderry
Downderry and Seaton Village Hall
SHOW stoppers in the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall, Saturday, November 29, doors open 6.30pm for 7.30pm start - get ready to be amazed.
See members of our community like never before! They'll be stepping into the spotlight to perform and entertain, promising a night of genuine community talent and surprises.
Tickets are £10 each. There will be a reasonably priced bar and raffle. All proceeds from this event will go to the 'Save our Village Hall' appeal.
To purchase tickets and for more information about the appeal for the essential renovations needed to the village hall, go online at www.downderryandseatonvillagehall.co.uk
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
November 2 — Sunday service at 10am.
November 3 — Knit and Natter at 12.30pm.
Dobwalls United Church
Thursday, October 30 — 2pm, Knit & Natter.
Sunday, November 2 — 9.30am, Holy Communion.
Torpoint
Women’s Institute
OUR president Carina Davis welcomed everyone to our monthly meeting including our speaker Kevin Baker who gave a talk and demonstration on ' The Joy of the Ukelele'.
Kevin started his Ukelele group six years ago, and has built up a strong membership of approximately 40 members, of which most of them had no experience of playing a ukelele before. The Ukelele originated from Portugal and was originally called the Braguinha. It was first discovered when some immigrants arrived by ship from Madeira playing their Braguinhas so fast, the Hawaiians said their fingers were like jumping fleas. In 1915 they played at an exhibition held in San Francisco. The Ukelele comes in different shapes and sizes. To finish his talk we were all given a Ukelele and we were shown how to play a couple of notes. It was good fun and thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.
Competitions: Flower of the month — 1, Sue Hale; 2, Jean Morgan; 3, Sandy Luscombe. Letter Q — 1, Barbara Gates; 2, Sylvia White; 3, Jean Morgan.
Lastly tidying up a few loose ends. We chose our meal for our birthday lunch in November and also our meal in December at Hannafore Hotel.
A lovely evening was had by all. Our next meeting will be on November 26th in St James Church Hall at 7.30PM. All newcomers are welcome.
Looe
Riverside United Church
A Christmas fayre will be held at Riverside United Church in Looe.
The fayre will run from 10am to noon on Saturday, November 8.
there promised to be a warm and friendly surrounding with tea, coffee and cake provided.
Come and enjoy and why not purchase a Christmas present or two at the same time.
There will also be a Christmas hamper raffle.
Fowey
Fowey River Practice
Staff and patients at GP surgeries in Cornwall have been counting their steps in aid of diabetes research.
Staff at the Fowey River Practice in Fowey, alongside diabetes support groups in Par and Bodmin, have taken part in the One Million Steps for Diabetes UK challenge.
Caroline Dibbens, diabetes care co-ordinator across Three Harbours and Bosvena Primary Care Network, and Claire Bolton, have both participated for two years in a row, alongside the support groups, raising more than £500 for Diabetes UK.
Phaedra Perry, of Diabetes UK, said: “A huge thank you to Caroline, Claire and everyone in the diabetes support groups who took part.”
The challenge takes place every year over three months, from July 1 to September 30.
