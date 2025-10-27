Kevin started his Ukelele group six years ago, and has built up a strong membership of approximately 40 members, of which most of them had no experience of playing a ukelele before. The Ukelele originated from Portugal and was originally called the Braguinha. It was first discovered when some immigrants arrived by ship from Madeira playing their Braguinhas so fast, the Hawaiians said their fingers were like jumping fleas. In 1915 they played at an exhibition held in San Francisco. The Ukelele comes in different shapes and sizes. To finish his talk we were all given a Ukelele and we were shown how to play a couple of notes. It was good fun and thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.