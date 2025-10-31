CONGRATULATIONS go to Bev Weller and her team at Cornwall Hospice Care, who have been crowned winners of Liskeard’s Best Dressed Halloween window competition for 2025.
Bev said she was “over the moon” to receive the award, which was presented by Mayor Christina Whitty, Cllr Lori Reid and Lin Moore from the Liskeard Traders Association.
The plaque was handed over in recognition of the team’s creative and eye-catching Halloween display, which captured the spirit of the season and impressed both judges and shoppers.
Thanks were extended to the competition judges – Mayor Christina Whitty, Cllr Lori Reid, and Cllr Sylvia Berry – for their time and enthusiasm in selecting this year’s winners and to Terry Whitty for photographing the event, helping to capture the fun that made this year’s celebrations so memorable.
