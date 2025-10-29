A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Now British Summer Time has ended drivers need to be aware of the darker evenings and make sure they drive sensibly according to weather conditions, as well as making sure their vehicles are roadworthy. Drivers are also reminded to make sure they wear a seatbelt, keep within the speed limit, make sure they are medically fit to get behind the wheel, avoid distractions such as mobile phones and that they are not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”