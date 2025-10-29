DEVON and Cornwall Police officers have been receiving extra training to keep the region’s roads safe from drug drivers.
Extra frontline police officers in South Devon have recently been trained to test drivers for drugs to keep local communities safe.
The drug screening sessions are designed to enable greater detection of driving offences to save lives and support Devon and Cornwall Police’s ongoing Fatal Five campaign which warns against risky behaviour behind the wheel.
It’s illegal in the UK to drive if you’re unfit to do so because you’re on drugs, or you have certain levels of illegal drugs in your blood, even if they have not affected your driving. This includes a number of legal prescription medicines if they are impairing your ability to drive.
Motorists can also be prosecuted if you they over the specified limits of certain drugs in their blood and they have not been prescribed them.
As part of this initiative, around 60 extra frontline police officers have received the specialist training which enables them to carry out Drug Wipes, a preliminary drug screening test which can be done at the roadside.
When officers detect a moving traffic offence, attend a road traffic collision or suspect a driver may be impaired they will pull the vehicle over and ask the driver to provide a sample of saliva. The test will then detect illegal drugs such as cocaine and cannabis within minutes.
Patrol inspector Wes Watkins has said that the force has seen a noticeable increase in the number of drug driving offences, and that this training should allow officers to reduce the risk of harm on the region’s roads.
He explained: “There has been a noticeable uplift in the detection of drug driving already, with three proactive arrests made on one night alone which resulted in further offences being identified, including drug supply and handling stolen goods.
“Drug Wipe training is about road safety and reducing serious injury or fatal road collisions to improve public safety. We want to send out a message to the public that we are out testing drivers for potential impairment and we are focusing more on this area. We have officers on duty across Devon and Cornwall 24/7 and we are committed to reducing the risk of harm on our roads.”
Alongside driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, the force has also warned of the risks surrounding driving in the dark, as winter approaches.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Now British Summer Time has ended drivers need to be aware of the darker evenings and make sure they drive sensibly according to weather conditions, as well as making sure their vehicles are roadworthy. Drivers are also reminded to make sure they wear a seatbelt, keep within the speed limit, make sure they are medically fit to get behind the wheel, avoid distractions such as mobile phones and that they are not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”
