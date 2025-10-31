FOR Tim Stevens of Saltash, life once felt like it had spiralled out of control.
A decorated veteran of the Royal Signals and The Devonshire and Dorset Regiment, Tim served his country in Bosnia and Northern Ireland before dedicating himself to the prison service at Dartmoor and later the police. Yet despite a life defined by discipline and service, a violent attack in 2016 changed everything.
While walking his dog, the 50-year-old was assaulted by a stranger. The aftermath left him emotionally shattered, struggling with paranoia, intense emotions and suicidal thoughts.
Relationships with his wife Rachel and children faltered, leaving him feeling isolated and hopeless.
Salvation came in an unexpected form. Through Help for Heroes, Tim was connected with mental health support and the charity’s Recovery College courses. During a particularly low moment – what he calls a “wobble” – he was invited to a surfing session.
At first, he was reluctant. “I didn’t like surfing to begin with; it was mixing with people I didn’t know, and it didn’t feel like it was for me,” he admits.
“But the Help for Heroes team was very enthusiastic and encouraged me to go along, even if it was just to sit on the beach; and it was that calming sound of the sea and watching people have fun that built the belief it was for me.”
Encouraged by Tom, a former Royal Marine, Tim took his first wave. “From that moment, I made a friend for life,” he says. The experience sparked a newfound passion that would redefine his recovery.
Tim’s journey of healing continued in 2022 when he and Rachel undertook a charity rally in a vintage VW Beetle from Cornwall to Croatia, accompanied by his Help for Heroes surf instructor, now a close friend. The trip marked his first return to Croatia since serving in the Bosnian War – a symbolic milestone showing how far he had come.
Determined to help others, Tim joined the Help for Heroes Coaching Academy and completed his level one surf coaching qualification, supported by Bude Surf Veterans.
“Sometimes the simple things are the best,” he said. “There’s no better feeling than watching someone catch their first wave. Sharing my passion with other veterans as part of their recovery journey has been incredible.”
Surfing has also helped him rebuild his family life. “It taught me patience and listening,” he explains. “My son and I have never been closer. We’ve learned to stop bottling things up.”
Ryan Hunt, community sport and innovation manager at Help for Heroes, highlights the impact of the Coaching Academy Programme: “It’s designed to help veterans regain confidence and reconnect with the community. Tim is a perfect example of what’s possible – using sport to transform lives and support others along the way.”
Help for Heroes continues to champion the armed forces community, supporting veterans and their families with mental health, physical recovery, welfare and social needs. The charity offers help to anyone who has served in the UK military, as well as locally embedded civilians and their families.
