CORNWALL Council have confirmed that Cllr Christine Parsonage, who represented the St Columb Minor and Colan division, has resigned from her post.
Since September 9, Cllr Parsonage, who defected from the Reform UK party earlier this week, has been taking a special leave of absence from her council duties. She was expecting to return on December 7, but has now taken the decision to step down from her duties fully due to “ongoing medical reasons”.
Earlier this year, she faced criticism from Newquay councillors for not attending town council meetings and for living more than 40 miles away from the area she represents.
In a brief statement, Cllr Parsonage said: “It has been an honour to serve the people of St Columb Minor and Colan. Unfortunately, my current health means I am unable to give residents the time and energy they rightly deserve. I am deeply grateful for the support I have received from the community and from colleagues across Cornwall Council.”
Cllr Rowland O’Connor, the neighbouring councillor for St Columb Major, has praised her dedication.
He said: “Christine has made a real difference to her community, from supporting local initiatives to ensuring residents’ voices were heard in every decision she took.
“It has been both a privilege and a pleasure to work alongside Christine. Her commitment in the committee's she served on left a lasting impression on the Councillor's she had the privilege to work alongside. I sincerely wish her the best for the future.”
A formal notice of vacancy will be issued by Cornwall Council, and further information regarding the process for filling the seat will be announced in due course. If a by-election is called, details will be posted on the council’s website.
Residents who wish to contact Cornwall Council regarding local issues in the meantime can do so via the council’s main contact channels.
