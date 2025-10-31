POLICE officers in Sandford might have had no luck in catching ‘them swans’ - but for the team in Saltash, a loose goose was captured safely.
Officers were called to reports of a goose on the loose around the A38 during the morning of October 28.
Police said they suspected no ‘fowl play’ and left the animal with some advice.
A spokesperson for Saltash Police said: “Thank you to all the members of the public who reported a goose on the loose on the A38. Officers from A section attended and were satisfied there was no “fowl play” and the goose was not injured.
“The goose came quietly, was transported back to the Waterside and has been given suitable words of advice not to play on busy roads.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.