RESIDENTS in Saltash are invited to put their knowledge – and costumes – to the test at the Mayor’s Halloween charity quiz tomorrow (November 1) at Isambard House.
Doors open at 6.45pm with the evening promising fun, friendly competition and community spirit.
Teams of up to six people are encouraged to come in fancy dress, with a prize for the best costume, and to bring their own snacks and drinks for the night. Entry costs £5 per person (cash only), with all proceeds going to the Saltash Youth Network and Community Kitchen.
Spaces are limited, so early booking is advised via https://tinyurl.com/yp4xcwry.
Join in, have fun and help make a difference this Halloween.
