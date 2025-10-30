PUPILS at a school in Saltash have been celebrating Black History Month.
Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy organised activities designed to deepen pupils’ understanding of the lives and achievements of people of colour who have made a lasting impact in the world.
Each class focused on learning about one inspirational individual, exploring their life, legacy and contribution to society. Through discussion, research, writing and art, the children reflected on the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion – and how these values shape the world we live in today.
A highlight was a visit from the Zamble African Dance Company, who led high-energy dance workshops.
Headteacher Darren Woolner said: “Our pupils have gained a deeper appreciation of the diversity and richness of our shared world.”
