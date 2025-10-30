AN investigation is set to take place after diesel fuel was poured over play park equipment.
Bodmin Town Council was forced to close its Priory Park play area in order for cleaning to be undertaken on its play equipment after ‘vandalism’ had taken place.
It has since been confirmed that the substance which the council’s facilities operatives were cleaning turned out to be diesel fuel.
The action, by perpetrators which the council hopes can be identified during the process of the investigation, which will involve the reviewing of closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.
The play park was later re-opened on the same day of the incident after being cleaned by its estates team.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said that the authority was extremely disappointed in the ‘senseless act’, adding: “Bodmin Town Council regrets to report that an act of vandalism occurred at Priory Park earlier today, in which diesel fuel was poured over the play park equipment.
“Upon discovery, the Council’s Estates Team were immediately notified and promptly closed the play park to ensure public safety and begin the cleaning process. The police have also been informed, and CCTV footage will be reviewed to assist with their investigation.
“Bodmin Town Council is extremely disappointed that such a senseless act has taken place in one of our community’s much loved public spaces.
“The safety and enjoyment of our residents, particularly the children who use this facility, remain our top priority, and have taken all the necessary steps to restore the area.
“If you witness or have any information about vandalism in Priory Park, please contact Devon and Cornwall Police or Bodmin Town Council directly on 01208 76616.”
