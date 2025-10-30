Priory play park, in the grounds of Priory Park in the town centre is an often used facility, owned and maintained by Bodmin Town Council.
However, after it was vandalised, the town council said it was having to close the facility to enable its facilities team to carry out ‘essential cleaning’.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “Please note the play park is closed today (October 30) whilst our team carry out essential cleaning following vandalism. The area will re-open as soon as the equipment is safe to play on. If you witness any incidents please report directly to the police or our team on 01208 76616.”
