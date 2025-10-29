A PLANNING pre-application advice enquiry for the construction of an alcohol distillery on the historic grounds of Bodmin Jail has been submitted to Cornwall Council for consideration.
In the application, the planning agent for the owners of Bodmin Jail said: “The proposed development at Bodmin Jail represents an exciting new chapter in the evolution of one of Cornwall’s most significant historic landmarks. Set within the dramatic granite walls and landscaped terraces of the former prison complex, the scheme introduces a contemporary craft distillery seamlessly integrated with the Grade II listed Chaplaincy and Governor’s House. Together, these elements will form a unique heritage-led visitor destination that unites history, craftsmanship, and innovation.
“The proposal forms part of the ongoing regeneration of Bodmin Jail—one of Cornwall’s most significant heritage landmarks—building on the success of the Bodmin Jail Hotel and Bodmin Jail Experience. Collectively, these initiatives establish the site as a unified, heritage-led visitor destination. The current scheme represents the next phase in this evolution, extending the visitor offer through the creation of a craft distillery experience that combines small scale production, education, and tourism within a historically grounded setting.
“The development aims to secure the long-term conservation and viable reuse of the Chaplaincy, Governor’s House, and listed boundary wall, introduce a purpose-built distillery that complements the character and hierarchy of the existing complex, deliver economic, cultural, and community benefits through job creation, visitor growth, and local supply chain support; and enhance the sustainability and accessibility of the Bodmin Jail estate through sensitive design, landscaping, and infrastructure improvements.
“Constructed in the mid-nineteenth century, the Chaplaincy and Governor’s House form part of the later expansion of the original prison and are significant for their Baronial architectural style, relationship to the wider complex, and social-historic importance within Cornwall’s penal reform movement. Alongside the enclosing stone wall, they contribute strongly to Bodmin’s townscape and historic identity.”
It also claims that the proposals will help conserve the Grade II buildings which will form the entrance to the proposed distillery, adding: “In all cases, the harm is found to lie at the lower end of the scale, and is localised, reversible, and proportionate to the scale of change required to secure viable reuse. The essential form, materials, architectural character and hierarchical relationship of the listed buildings at Bodmin Jail remain intact and legible.
“A number of public benefits have been identified in the proposals. These include the securing long-term viable use of the Governor’s House and Chaplaincy, heritage assets found during the site visit to be in a poor and deteriorating condition, risking future vacancy and further deterioration.”
Amid ongoing issues related to parking provision for visitors to the attraction, with residents complaining of dangerous roadside parking by visitors and a long-running dispute with Bodmin Town Council over the leasing of the land that forms the Berrycoombe Car Park, the application says that the proposed distillery will not have an adverse impact on the area.
Cornwall Council are set to respond to the advice enquiry and will confirm whether the plans are likely to get approval.
