MEMBERS of the St Austell and District Soroptimists Club were delighted to be invited to showcase their Lego League sponsorship at a national conference.
The Soroptimists from Cornwall attended the Soroptimists International Great Britain and Ireland federation conference in Birmingham
The club sponsors Lego League teams in local schools, buying the initial kits and robots, and paying the registration fees.
The teams learn how to programme the robots to do tasks on a layout supplied by Lego.
RNAS Culdrose, at Helston, then hosts a competition for all the schools taking part in Cornwall.
One of the schools the Soroptimists sponsored was Bishop Bronescombe Church of England Primary School in St Austell which won the county competition this year. Since 2021, the members have supported nine schools.
